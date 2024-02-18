What's The Difference Between A Slow Cooker Vs Pressure Cooker?

If you don't have much time to cook food at home, there are two tools you can use that will still provide a delicious meal: a slow cooker or a pressure cooker. Both can be left unattended (especially the electric kind), and both produce healthy, fully cooked, and delicious meals. The biggest difference between a slow cooker and a pressure cooker is the time each needs to do its job: Slow cookers, as you might imagine, cook your food at low temperatures over many hours, say, while you're away at work; pressure cookers use pressurized steam to cook foods in relatively short order.

So, much of your criteria about which cooker to use concerns how soon you need to eat. If you've got all day but won't be home, a slow cooker will safely braise your beef to perfection while you're away. Conversely, if you don't have hours to cook a chicken stew on the stovetop, a pressure cooker can do the job in a fraction of the time. Having said that, each device is better suited for some foods than others.