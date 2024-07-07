The Hard-Boiled Egg Nutrition Fact You Definitely Need To Know

There are few convenient snacks we rely upon that provide both a quick burst of nutrition and a welcomed feeling of fullness. While you might already categorize hard-boiled eggs as a health food, you might not realize hard-boiled eggs are also a well-rounded, no-fuss snack.

If you place significance on the nutritional content of your food, protein is almost always considered a high priority. While eggs have an impressive amount of protein, they also pack a healthy amount of fat. Snacks that combine solid amounts of protein and healthy fats into one convenient package have a reputation for keeping you full and satisfied.

According to Healthline, one hard-boiled egg packs a little over 6 grams of protein and over 5 grams of fat. Next to the vitamins and minerals like vitamin A, phosphorus, and essential B vitamins, these ample stores of protein and fat also make hard-boiled eggs keep you full longer than you might expect.