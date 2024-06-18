Hard-Boiled Eggs Are The Main Character Of The Ultimate BLT Sliders

The hard-boiled egg is a multi-purpose food that can easily be transformed into a wide variety of colorful meals. In addition to a classic egg salad and deviled eggs, hard-boiled eggs may also be used as a primary ingredient in your morning breakfast bowl or evening ramen. Better yet, if you often find yourself in the mood for a delicious sandwich, these pre-cooked eggs can easily take your favorite bacon, lettuce, and tomato sandwich to newly delicious heights. Instead of cutting hard-boiled eggs and wedging slices of them between even layers of toast and bacon, why not transform your pre-cooked eggs into mini BLT sandwiches?

Whether you're trying to cut back on bread or simply desire a new and exciting snack, hard-boiled eggs made into convenient mini-sandwiches are fun to eat, full of flavor, and loaded with nutrients. Besides being full of protein and healthy fats, Healthline claims hard-boiled eggs are rich in B vitamins, zinc, and calcium.

To create these fun nutritious snacks, start by making a batch of hard-boiled eggs. Once your perfect protein has been successfully boiled and transferred to an ice bath, choose one of many ways to easily peel hard-boiled eggs. Whether you remove egg shells under running water or use a spoon to dislodge the outer shells, try your best to keep cooked eggs fully intact. By following some extra tips in the preparation process, you'll be able to make and enjoy egg-friendly BLT sliders in no time.