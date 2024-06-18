Hard-Boiled Eggs Are The Main Character Of The Ultimate BLT Sliders
The hard-boiled egg is a multi-purpose food that can easily be transformed into a wide variety of colorful meals. In addition to a classic egg salad and deviled eggs, hard-boiled eggs may also be used as a primary ingredient in your morning breakfast bowl or evening ramen. Better yet, if you often find yourself in the mood for a delicious sandwich, these pre-cooked eggs can easily take your favorite bacon, lettuce, and tomato sandwich to newly delicious heights. Instead of cutting hard-boiled eggs and wedging slices of them between even layers of toast and bacon, why not transform your pre-cooked eggs into mini BLT sandwiches?
Whether you're trying to cut back on bread or simply desire a new and exciting snack, hard-boiled eggs made into convenient mini-sandwiches are fun to eat, full of flavor, and loaded with nutrients. Besides being full of protein and healthy fats, Healthline claims hard-boiled eggs are rich in B vitamins, zinc, and calcium.
To create these fun nutritious snacks, start by making a batch of hard-boiled eggs. Once your perfect protein has been successfully boiled and transferred to an ice bath, choose one of many ways to easily peel hard-boiled eggs. Whether you remove egg shells under running water or use a spoon to dislodge the outer shells, try your best to keep cooked eggs fully intact. By following some extra tips in the preparation process, you'll be able to make and enjoy egg-friendly BLT sliders in no time.
How to assemble BLT sliders using boiled eggs
When you're ready to start building some egg BLTs, be mindful when preparing each component. You should try your best to make a batch of perfect hard-boiled eggs, as well as try not to overcook the bacon. You want firm and tender meat without too much crunch. The bacon should also be effectively cooled down before being layered onto eggs. Tomatoes should be sliced thin. Since you don't have the usual bread slices to absorb excess liquid, lay tomato slices on paper towels before layering them onto the egg halves. Any kind of lettuce works for mini egg BLTs, yet if you want more uniform pieces, cut crisp romaine leaves into even portions.
In order for your egg-based sandwiches to sit upright upon assembly, slice off a portion from the bottom of each egg before layering. Next, slice the eggs in half (keeping the yolk and white together). Spread mayonnaise onto one egg half — and, if you want a taste that resembles deviled eggs, you can also add a bit of mustard here. Once you've successfully layered your mini egg BLTs, hold these micro sandwiches together with toothpicks for easy serving. Now that you know how to make a classic sandwich with hard-boiled eggs, you may want to add some extra ingredients to make these small and mighty snacks even more flavorful.
Ways to take egg BLTs to the next level
Once you've perfected your egg-specific sandwich-making skills, you can reinvent the classic BLT in more ways than one. If you find yourself with some extra time, instead of using mayonnaise or a bit of mustard, scoop out egg yolks and make a creamy deviled egg filling. The added vinegar in traditional deviled egg filling makes for a delicious upgrade that will add flavor. Once prepared, simply scoop a portion of the filling back into your eggs followed by your bacon, lettuce, and tomato slices. For a completely different sauce, try slathering your egg sandwiches with homemade ranch dressing or another creamy alternative, like Caesar dressing or hummus.
While you want to be mindful about stacking these mini sandwiches with too many components, feel free to add a bit of your favorite cheese, a smear of smashed avocado, or a piece of thinly sliced deli meat. For extras that won't take up too much interior space, try adding pickled jalapeños, pepperoncinis, or your favorite seasonings. Beyond salt and pepper, try a sprinkle of garlic powder, smoked paprika, or a bit of fresh basil. For added color and crunch, top your egg sandwiches with toasted sesame seeds or everything bagel seasoning. BLT sliders may quickly become your new favorite way to satisfy your morning, afternoon, or evening hunger.