Store-Bought Cinnamon Rolls Are The Campfire Dessert We Wish We'd Made Sooner

While it's true that the best parts of camping are sleeping under the stars and getting back to nature, you can't overlook all the tasty camp food. Some of the most memorable meals you'll ever have are shared around a campfire, but it's easy to get stuck in a camp-food rut if you're not careful. While burgers and hotdogs are all-important staples for fireside cooking, try tossing a tube of store-bought cinnamon rolls into the cooler on your next outdoor excursion. With just a cast-iron pan and a campfire, you can have a decadent breakfast ready for happy campers in about 15 minutes.

Store-bought cinnamon rolls can travel well as long as they're kept cold so that the tube doesn't burst, which is easy if you know how to pack a cooler so that it stays cold all day (and night). When the urge for something sweet comes around, the hardest part of the whole process will be getting the fire going. This recipe is so easy we wish we'd known about camping cinnamon rolls a lot sooner!