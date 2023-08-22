The Cooler Lid Hack That Will Keep Ice Cold All Day

Packing a cooler is serious business. Not only is your cooler the key to keeping beverages cold for your tailgate party or camping trip, but it's also often the primary source of refrigeration for perishable foods. Sandwiches, meats for grilling, and cheese should be kept below 40 degrees Fahrenheit to prevent foodborne illness, according to the USDA. When it comes to keeping a cooler cold, "air is the enemy," according to Yeti. A homemade second lid (of sorts) will keep the cold air in the cooler when you open the main lid, and you can slide your hand under the pad or open just a corner to get out the things you need. All you need is some foam padding or a roll of two-sided reflective insulation, and a pair of sharp scissors.

When you're out enjoying a picnic or spending a day on the boat, there's nothing worse than a warm cooler full of melted ice. The drinks get warm, sandwiches get gross (especially those with mayonnaise), and the whole cooler becomes a heavy useless object to be dragged back to the car. If you're heading out for a long afternoon, overnight, or any occasion where you'll be relying on the cooler for several hours, you can keep food and drinks cooler for much longer if you make a second layer of temperature protection.