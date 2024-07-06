Canned Frosting Is The Coffee Sweetener We Were Absolutely Sleeping On

Despite what coffee purists have to say about the matter, a sweetener can liven up a cup of joe and offer a nice boost of energy alongside the caffeine. While sugar is pretty standard when it comes to enhancing the taste of coffee, don't lock yourself into a flavor box. You might have a sugar alternative sitting in your pantry right now that will blow your mind (and allow you to create a dessert in a cup at home).

According to Daily Meal's list of clever uses for store-bought icing, frosting makes the perfect coffee sweetener. While it may seem unlikely, a review of the ingredients found in most canned frosting shows just how suitable this sweet product is for the task. For instance, the first ingredient in Betty Crocker's vanilla frosting is sugar, the preferred sweetener for most coffee drinkers. Along with making for a more dynamic cup of coffee, using icing as a sweetener also helps you use up the container, thereby decreasing food waste.