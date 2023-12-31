The Subtle Difference Between Buttercream And Regular Frosting

Buttercream isn't just plain frosting with butter added to it — there are several subcategories of buttercream that hail from different countries. American buttercream is typically made with just butter and confectioner's sugar, though you can also add eggs or milk. French buttercream is noted for being both extremely rich and very light, since it's beaten until it forms a foamy consistency and uses plenty of egg yolks.

German buttercream (also known as pastry-cream buttercream) is more of a whipped custard that is thickened with a starch like flour or cornstarch. Swiss meringue and Italian meringue buttercreams are two of the most popular types. They're similar, but differ in the cooking process. The base for Swiss meringue buttercream is cooked in a double boiler and adds the butter after the sugar, while Italian meringue combines the butter and sugar at the same time, without using a double boiler. Swiss meringue tends to be silkier, while the Italian style tends to be glossier.

It should be noted that both regular frosting and buttercream are very different from icing. Both buttercream and frosting are designed to stay in a soft state from start to finish, while icing starts as a liquid or near-liquid and is designed to harden as it dries (this is why it's used so frequently as a cookie decoration, in addition to being used on cakes and other desserts).