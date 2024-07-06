The Denny's Delivery App Fact That's Honestly A Little Shady

Delivery apps like Uber Eats and DoorDash are perfect for those nights when you don't feel like cooking. And new restaurants are popping up on these apps every day, which allows users to support small businesses and sample new fare. But consider that some of those establishments may not be what they appear and may even be existing brands. Take Denny's, a diner chain known for its no-fuss menu and 24-hour schedule (at least at certain locations).

Among the things customers might not know about Denny's, many patrons are unaware that the restaurant operates two virtual brands. The Meltdown and The Burger Den feature food prepared within Denny's kitchens and are only available when ordering food via a delivery app. However, app users can't easily determine the Denny's link, as both establishments feature unique branding. This practice can be highly frustrating for customers, as illustrated by comments posted on Reddit. As one person stated, "I just was tricked into ordering Denny's ... Not only would I not have paid 18 [dollars] for a Denny's melt, I feel totally scammed because I thought it was a local, higher end place."