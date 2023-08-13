Here's What A Virtual Restaurant Actually Is

Unless you're living under a rock, you've probably noticed that a lot has changed in the restaurant landscape due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Tons of eateries closed for good, everyone got used to eating outside, and delivery became a huge part of the bottom line. The in-person restaurant industry has largely bounced back in 2023, but delivery has also sparked a lot of innovation and isn't going anywhere. In fact, virtual restaurants, which focus on only delivery food, are one of the fastest growing sectors of the industry, with thousands opening in recent years.

But what exactly is a virtual restaurant? These delivery-only outlets are basically commercial kitchens that don't have brick-and-mortar space for people to come inside and eat, or are traditional restaurants that also cook virtual restaurant menus that are different from what they offer to sit-down customers. Many of them are housed in warehouse space or other industrial business spaces where rents are cheaper, and many of them create food for more than one menu and concept at a time.

While you might not know that there are tons of virtual restaurants in your area at this point, chances are if you're a fan of restaurant delivery apps, you've already eaten from at least one or two without even knowing it.