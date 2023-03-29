Uber Eats Is Cracking Down On 5,000 Ghost Kitchens In Reorganization Effort

Ever ordered a burger and side of fries from seemingly indie restaurant The Burger Den and later found to your disappointment that you actually ordered from breakfast chain Denny's? While it's an open secret, The Burger Den is the just one of thousands of ghost kitchens that have been popping up throughout the country.

Ghost kitchens, also known as cloud kitchens or commissary kitchens, have set up shop in recent years on online ordering and delivery platforms. Ghost kitchens are essentially virtual kitchens that don't have a physical eating area and are run out of practically anywhere, such as an existing restaurant. While many ghost kitchens are small businesses looking to expand their profits, a few are set up by large, well-known food chains, such as Denny's, Chick-fil-A, and Chuck E. Cheese.

If it seems like there are a bunch of strange restaurants suddenly popping up on Uber Eats, it's because it has. There are more than 40,000 virtual brands on the food ordering and delivery app, according to The Wall Street Journal, which is an increase from just 10,000 ghost kitchens in 2021. According to the WSJ exclusive report, Uber Eats is planning to remove 5,000 ghost kitchens off of its platform. That's roughly 13% of all ghost kitchens operating on the app.