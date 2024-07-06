What Goes Into Taco Bell's Iconic Breakfast Crunchwraps?

Not only is the Breakfast Crunchwrap the sweet and savory breakfast you need, but they are also easily replicable in your own kitchen. You've already learned what goes into the Breakfast Crunchwrap — it's basically a tortilla-wrapped omelet with some additions — so you can customize it to your liking. Fire up your stove and pull out a pan or skillet, it's time to cook.

The key to making your Crunchwrap is to prep your ingredients first. That means cooking your bacon or sausage, toasting up the hash brown — Daily Meal ranked the best frozen hash browns if you don't know which to buy — and prepping your sauce. While you can use leftover sauce packets from your last drive-through trip, you can also try easily recreating Taco Bell's lava sauce for some extra flavor. Once you've assembled your ingredients, you'll layer them into the center of your tortilla, and then fold the tortilla into a pleated pouch. The pleats will make your Crunchwrap look roughly like a hexagon and will stay together if you put it on the stove pleat-side down first to help the tortilla stick to itself.

If you're looking for ingredient inspiration, you can always check the Taco Bell website for their traditional add-ons, but feel free to make this meal your own. Perhaps swap the hash brown for a waffle or pancake for a bite of sweetness, or add chile peppers to your eggs for a spicy bite. The options are endless!