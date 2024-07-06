What Goes Into Taco Bell's Iconic Breakfast Crunchwraps?
The Crunchwrap Supreme is one of Taco Bell's most iconic menu items; with its layers of beef, cheese, and sauce, it's hard to order anything else. The creamy and crunchy combination make it the perfect meal for a lunch on the go, or a late-night nosh after a long day. But what about in the morning when you'd prefer bacon and eggs over beef? Fear not, Taco Bell doesn't leave breakfast lovers hanging.
The Breakfast Crunchwrap is the morning menu twist on the original Crunchwrap. It swaps out the traditional taco ingredients for breakfast classics including eggs and breakfast meats, as well as shredded cheese and other condiments. The biggest bonus however is that the Breakfast Crunchwrap adds to the signature tostada — the "crunch" in Crunchwrap — with a nice and crispy hash brown that puts this menu item truly over the edge. So next time you're thinking of getting drive-through brekky, give the Breakfast Crunchwrap a go.
What you get when you order the Breakfast Crunchwrap
Ordering the Breakfast Crunchwrap comes with an assortment of customizations just like with any other Taco Bell meal. The first major decision is whether to order the Crunchwrap with a sausage patty, bacon bits, or California style, which includes bacon along with guacamole and tomatoes (both the sausage and bacon versions come with a creamy jalapeño sauce). All options include cheesy scrambled eggs and a hash brown, and it all gets wrapped up in the traditional Crunchwrap tortilla. Per Taco Bell's menu, you can add more ingredients to your wrap, including potato wedges, steak, and sausage crumbles — and for the non-California-style wraps you can opt to include guacamole as well.
It's easy to see how the Breakfast Crunchwrap differs from the daytime menu version, and panders to a more traditional American breakfast. But, if you're ordering this item on the later end of the breakfast hours (which end at 11 a.m.) you might consider this meal more of a savory brunch. One of the best ways to put some lunch into your breakfast crunch is with the sauces. Breakfast Salsa packets, a thick mild sauce, are available with your Crunchwrap and provide a good kick to your meal without adding too much tomato. You can also order sour cream for a bite of freshness, or nacho cheese sauce (which comes with the standard Crunchwrap) to really thicken things up. Regardless of your preferred combo, your stomach will thank you for any version of the Breakfast Crunchwrap.
Making your own Breakfast Crunchwraps
Not only is the Breakfast Crunchwrap the sweet and savory breakfast you need, but they are also easily replicable in your own kitchen. You've already learned what goes into the Breakfast Crunchwrap — it's basically a tortilla-wrapped omelet with some additions — so you can customize it to your liking. Fire up your stove and pull out a pan or skillet, it's time to cook.
The key to making your Crunchwrap is to prep your ingredients first. That means cooking your bacon or sausage, toasting up the hash brown — Daily Meal ranked the best frozen hash browns if you don't know which to buy — and prepping your sauce. While you can use leftover sauce packets from your last drive-through trip, you can also try easily recreating Taco Bell's lava sauce for some extra flavor. Once you've assembled your ingredients, you'll layer them into the center of your tortilla, and then fold the tortilla into a pleated pouch. The pleats will make your Crunchwrap look roughly like a hexagon and will stay together if you put it on the stove pleat-side down first to help the tortilla stick to itself.
If you're looking for ingredient inspiration, you can always check the Taco Bell website for their traditional add-ons, but feel free to make this meal your own. Perhaps swap the hash brown for a waffle or pancake for a bite of sweetness, or add chile peppers to your eggs for a spicy bite. The options are endless!