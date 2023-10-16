The Only Days Of The Week You Can Order Cracker Barrel's Meatloaf Lunch

When you're craving a homecooked meal but don't feel like making it yourself, Cracker Barrel is an option. This folksy restaurant chain is best known for its ample Southern charm and wholesome dishes, including its home-style meatloaf. If you have a hankering for this filling dish, you must plan your visit wisely, as Cracker Barrel's weekday lunch meatloaf is only available Monday through Friday.

For $10.99, diners can enjoy a veritable midday feast, complete with your choice of corn muffins or biscuits, as well as two country sides. While mashed potatoes are the traditional choice, other side dishes include mac and cheese with bacon, vegetable soup, fried okra, or hashbrown casserole. Cracker Barrel also offers convenient take home meals for just $6 when you order the meatloaf, including fried chicken and mac and cheese, grilled chicken and mashed potatoes, or meatloaf and mac and cheese. Take home meals just need reheating and are a great option for a quick and easy dinner that doesn't skimp on flavor.