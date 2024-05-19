5 Store-Bought Meatloaf Meals To Buy And 5 To Avoid, According To Customer Reviews

Meatloaf is one of the ultimate homemade meals, but let's face it: Not all of us have the time to throw it together from scratch. For those moments when cooking a classic beef meatloaf just seems like too much work, or time is scarce, store-bought meatloaf is your friend. As with all store-bought food, though, there are good and bad ready-made meatloaves out there. The best ones will have you singing from the rooftops and never making one yourself again — but the worst run the risk of putting you off meatloaf for life.

With meatloaf, it's not just taste that matters. A good texture is one of the most important factors in a good meatloaf, and while the best store-bought kinds manage to nail having a delicate, yet sturdy, consistency, the worst tend to be doughy, mealy, or spongy. The sauce that meatloaf comes bathed in is also surprisingly difficult to master, and some brands just haven't figured out how to produce one that doesn't taste too salty or sweet.

In this article, we sought to figure out the best and worst meatloaves out there by listening to the people who matter the most: the customers. We looked at a wide range of customer reviews from various sources to assess their opinions on the flavor and texture of store-bought meatloaves, as well as the quality of the sides they come with. You can read more about how we chose the best and worst meatloaves at the end of the article.