5 Store-Bought Meatloaf Meals To Buy And 5 To Avoid, According To Customer Reviews
Meatloaf is one of the ultimate homemade meals, but let's face it: Not all of us have the time to throw it together from scratch. For those moments when cooking a classic beef meatloaf just seems like too much work, or time is scarce, store-bought meatloaf is your friend. As with all store-bought food, though, there are good and bad ready-made meatloaves out there. The best ones will have you singing from the rooftops and never making one yourself again — but the worst run the risk of putting you off meatloaf for life.
With meatloaf, it's not just taste that matters. A good texture is one of the most important factors in a good meatloaf, and while the best store-bought kinds manage to nail having a delicate, yet sturdy, consistency, the worst tend to be doughy, mealy, or spongy. The sauce that meatloaf comes bathed in is also surprisingly difficult to master, and some brands just haven't figured out how to produce one that doesn't taste too salty or sweet.
In this article, we sought to figure out the best and worst meatloaves out there by listening to the people who matter the most: the customers. We looked at a wide range of customer reviews from various sources to assess their opinions on the flavor and texture of store-bought meatloaves, as well as the quality of the sides they come with. You can read more about how we chose the best and worst meatloaves at the end of the article.
Buy: Stouffer's Family Size Meatloaf
Nestlé-owned Stouffers has been making ready-to-go meals since 1924, so you'd hope that it's learned a thing or two about creating delicious food in that time. Well, if its meatloaf is anything to go by, it seems like it's cracked the code — and if you don't have the energy to make meatloaf at home, this is the one for you. Stouffer's Family Size Meatloaf is one of the best options out there, with its taste, texture, and reasonable price proving a hit with customers. Folks state that this meatloaf tastes pretty much homemade, with the beef-based loaf providing a deep, savory flavor and having a thick, moist consistency.
Customers are also big fans of the gravy, which can often be hit and miss with store-bought meatloaves. In the Stouffer's offering, the gravy is thick and savory and keeps the loaf moist. As well as the taste benefits, Stouffer's Family Size Meatloaf is easy to prepare, warming up in minutes in the microwave. True to its name, customers note that Stouffer's meatloaf is a hit with kids, and even the pickiest of young eaters will wolf it down. For the best results, serve this meatloaf with a side of mashed potatoes, to soak up all that delicious gravy.
Avoid: Hormel Square Table Meatloaf with Tomato Sauce
Hormel is one of the most recognizable brands out there, but remember, folks: Just because a brand name is well-known doesn't mean it's making the best food. This is proved by the Hormel Square Table Meatloaf with Tomato Sauce, which it's fair to say most people aren't a fan of. It takes a lot for customers to compare human meals to dog food, but that's exactly what people think of this meatloaf, likening its taste and texture to the kind of thing you'd feed your four-legged friend.
On the flavor front, people hate how salty this meatloaf is, with the sodium content getting in the way of any subtlety of taste. Despite its saltiness, however, customers have noted that there's a distinct blandness to certain parts of the meal, with most of the flavor coming from its sauce. They also point out how bready it is, giving it a gross, doughy consistency; others say it feels more like eating cardboard than actual food. If all of this wasn't enough to put you off, people also complain that the price-to-food ratio is way off and that you end up with a tiny portion of food for the amount of money you spend. Yikes.
Buy: Lean Cuisine Meatloaf with Mashed Potatoes
Lean Cuisine can be pretty hit and miss, with the company churning out some pretty unhealthy frozen meals, as well as some pretty flavorless ones. However, when it comes to its meatloaf, it's a winner. Customers have stated that Lean Cuisine's Meatloaf with Mashed Potatoes is the best store-bought meatloaf out there, and that when compared to other brands like Boston Market and Stouffer's, this one comes out on top.
Lean Cuisine's meatloaf is praised by purchasers for, first and foremost, the meat. The meatloaf is particularly well-seasoned and has a tender consistency to it, making it satisfying without feeling too heavy. In contrast to other store-bought meatloaves, which tend to go for a tomato-based sauce, Lean Cuisine's meatloaf sauce has more of a BBQ tang to it, with its touch of sweetness contrasting with the savory meat well. As well as the meat, people are huge fans of the mashed potatoes that come in this meal. Customers remark that these potatoes have a good texture and beautiful creaminess to them and offer a flavorful base to the umami-filled meat.
Avoid: Great Value Meatloaf and Mashed Potatoes
Walmart's Great Value range gets a lot of things right, but its meatloaf isn't one of them. It's fair to say that the Great Value Meatloaf and Mashed Potatoes isn't exactly well-loved by customers, who point out how unpleasant its meat is. Time and time again, reviews mention that the meatloaf is tough and gristly, way more like a Salisbury steak or a hamburger than the tender meatloaf consistency we know and love. This is further compounded by the dimensions of the meatloaf itself, which is flat and visually unimpressive.
People have also pointed out how ungenerous Walmart is with its portions. We know that the Great Value brand focuses on offering food at lower prices, and so you can't exactly expect its meals to be super-sized — but when numerous reviews note how tiny the sizes are, you know you've got a problem. On the plus side, some customers do point out that the potatoes in this meatloaf meal are pretty good (well, in comparison to the meat, at least), although they do suffer from the same size issues as the meat. Do yourself a favor and spend an extra dollar or two on a better option — or make your own meatloaf at home and level it up with simple ingredients.
Buy: Hungry-Man Home-Style Meatloaf
Hungry-Man has made a name for itself as a frozen meal brand you can trust. Thankfully, its meatloaf reinforces that reputation. The Hungry-Man Home-Style Meatloaf is a serious winner with customers. Almost two-thirds of its reviews on Amazon are 5 stars, pointing toward the quality of this dish.
So why do people like this store-bought meatloaf so much? Because of its flavor. Numerous customers have pointed out how tasty it is, with some even noting that they were surprised at how flavorful this meatloaf manages to be for a frozen meal. Others note that this meal is also a hit with their kids, which is always a plus in our book. The Hungry-Man Homestyle Meatloaf Meal has the added benefit of being a complete meal: Instead of just providing you with a meatloaf, you also get a side of savory mashed potatoes, some chopped mixed vegetables, and a chocolate brownie. Considering that some customers point out that all of this sets them back just $2.50 (although prices can vary depending on where you are), we'd have to say that's a steal.
Avoid: Marie Callender's Meat Loaf & Gravy
Where did it all go wrong for Marie Callender's Meat Loaf & Gravy? It's hard to know where to start. Upon first glance, this meatloaf should be a winner, with its packaging depicting a plump, delicious-looking slab of meat resting on a mountain of pillowy mashed potatoes. Customers have been quick to point out, though, that this packaging is totally misleading, with the actual meal looking nothing like its photo, and going so far as to question how the packaging doesn't constitute false advertising.
Others point out that, unfortunately, it's the taste of the meatloaf that lets this meal down. Customers have noted that the meat has a strange, bland taste and a fatty consistency. Another purchaser pointed out that the texture of the meatloaf is weirdly spongy, further ruining the experience of eating it. The gravy doesn't help much, either, and is wildly salty, which, when contrasted with the fairly anonymous-tasting meat, creates a flavor clash that customers aren't wild about. Don't count on the potatoes to save the day here, either. The potatoes in Marie Callender's Meat Loaf & Gravy are runny and almost liquid-like, leaving you with little to get your teeth into — other than the gross meat, that is.
Buy: Kirkland Signature Meatloaf with Mashed Yukon Potatoes and Glaze
There are a lot of Costco food items you'll wish you knew about sooner, and the chain's Kirkland-brand Meatloaf with Mashed Yukon Potatoes and Glaze is definitely one of them. This ready-made meal is a total hit with Costco customers, and people are big fans of what we consider the most important thing of all: its flavor. Folks are quick to point out how good this meatloaf tastes, with its excellent meat-to-breadcrumb ratio giving it a hearty, meaty consistency.
It's worth pointing out that this meatloaf avoids using brown gravy, as is the case with most meatloaves, and instead opts for a red marinara-like sauce. While this can be a touch on the sweet side for some folks, it works well to cut through the meatiness of the loaf. Costco's meatloaf comes with a generous portion of mashed potatoes, which have a deeply buttery taste and provide a soft, luscious base for the meatloaf and a gentle flavor contrast to the sharp sauce. In classic Costco fashion, this option is also one of the largest store-bought meatloaves out there, so make sure you're very hungry (or share it with some friends).
Avoid: Boston Market Meatloaf
Oh, Boston Market. We expected better. The restaurant-slash-frozen meal producer's meatloaf isn't the worst option you can go for, but nor is it the best, by a long shot. Let's start with the positives: Customers are pretty big fans of the potatoes in this frozen meal, with people pointing out how generous the portions are and how they fare well against other brands. The meat, too, comes in a fairly generous portion, and when you consider the pretty good price, you can do worse.
However, you can also do way better. Some customers have pointed out that other brands, like Stouffer's, offer a way better-quality meatloaf. Speaking of the meatloaf, numerous reviewers have noted the curious balance of it being simultaneously high in sodium and low in flavor. Customers are quick to highlight its bland taste, and the fact that somehow, it doesn't taste like meat at all. Not exactly what you want from a meatloaf, right? Although it's not the worst-reviewed option out there, we feel like your money can probably be better spent elsewhere.
Buy: Whole Foods Turkey Meatloaf
Beef is usually the name of the game when it comes to meatloaf, and while you can use other meats in your recipes, it's rare to find a food manufacturer that does so. That's why we're big fans of the Whole Foods Turkey Meatloaf — and customers are, too. Perhaps one of the biggest compliments you can give a store-bought meal is that it tastes homemade, and that's what numerous reviewers point out about this product, with folks highlighting its fresh flavor and its moist, juicy consistency. This is all the more notable considering that turkey is generally considered less flavorful than beef, so whatever Whole Foods is doing here, it's working.
People are also big fans of how generous the portion size is with Whole Foods' Turkey Meatloaf, and how filling the product is. As well as this, this meatloaf comes with a side of mashed potatoes, which are also highly praised by customers, and green beans, making a complete meal. Although this store-bought meatloaf is a touch more pricey than other options, what you get for your hard-earned dollars is a lot of quality, and a deliciously light twist on a classic recipe.
Avoid: Home Chef Heat & Eat Beef Meatloaf with Loaded Mashed Potatoes
For some people, a simple meatloaf isn't enough. That's the mindset that Kroger-owned Home Chef seeks to cater to with its Heat & Eat Beef Meatloaf with Loaded Mashed Potatoes. In each pack, customers get a slab of meatloaf with a scattering of uncured bacon pieces, a sprinkling of cheddar cheese, a slathering of BBQ sauce, and a bed of mashed potatoes. Sounds pretty good, huh?
Unfortunately, people who have bought this item don't seem to think so. Customers have noted that despite the various sources of moisture in this meal (the sauce, the cheese providing a gooey boost), the whole thing comes out weirdly dry. Additionally, the meat itself — which is arguably the star of the show — is a real issue. Folks have found that it has a flabby, gristly consistency and doesn't give you much food for your money. The BBQ sauce also isn't the best, and while it makes a nice change from the regular tomato sauce that comes with meatloaf, you might miss that somewhat here. On the plus side, the potatoes are a winner, so you don't go entirely hungry, but be prepared to be somewhat disappointed.
Methodology
When determining the best and worst store-bought meatloaves available today, we wanted to put customer experience at the forefront of our search. We began by scouring as many retailers as possible, looking at both name-brand items and store-specific ones, and assessing meatloaf products based on their reviews as a whole. After this, we determined what the common factors were when looking at individual reviews left by customers, noting where multiple people commented on taste, texture, price, or packaging.
We avoided meatloaf mixes or sauces and instead isolated our search to products where the meatloaf was ready to eat. When assessing flavor and texture, we focused first and foremost on the meat, but where products came with sides like potatoes or vegetables, we also took into account what customers thought when delivering our final verdict on whether they should be bought or avoided. Sauce, too, was a big factor, as it can significantly affect the taste of a meatloaf — and in several examples, we found that sauce was either a reason to try a product or a reason to steer clear of it.