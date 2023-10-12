10 Chef-Approved Tips For Making Perfect Pasta Dishes

Pasta may seem simple to make. But whipping up the sort of thing that would impress a real Italian nonna? Well, that's something different. Sure, many home cooks have no problems boiling a pot of water, throwing some noodles in (without breaking the spaghetti, of course!), and serving up a plate that tastes great. But, for whatever reason, the pasta that many of us make in our own kitchens just does not compare to the creamy pile of goodness that a Roman grandmother would make in a heartbeat. In fact, amateurs often find that their pasta doesn't even measure up to the restaurant down the street. What's worse, they don't even know why. Fear not, as we spoke to an expert who gave us tips on how to take your pasta up a notch: Enter, Tiago Padilha.

Padilha is a 34-year-old private chef who is currently working in London. However, he also spent three years of his career at Biagio Pignatta — a fine dining establishment near Florence, Italy — first as an intern and, later, as a chef de partie. Chatting exclusively with Daily Meal, Padilha revealed, "I learned the secrets of a good pasta from scratch [as well as] the power and secrets of the Mediterranean seasonings." Um, we're listening!

During his time in Florence, the private chef came to understand exactly why so many of us struggle to make that real, nonna-level pasta. From his take on ingredients to his pesto-making tips, Padilha is here to tell us how it's done.