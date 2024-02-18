What's The Deal With Fried Chicken Ice Cream?

If you've been looking for a new way to enjoy your favorite vanilla ice cream, look to social media and one forward-thinking chef for creative inspiration. We're not talking about adding real fried chicken into a batch of frozen luscious cream. Ditch the literal thinking, and instead, consider consuming ice cream that has been neatly formed into the shape of crunchy fried chicken drumsticks.

For those keen to follow the latest food trends on social media, one search for "fried chicken ice cream" on TikTok awards you with an array of social media users dipping their hands and mouths over one sweet treat company's faux chicken drumsticks made purely from handcrafted sweets. Life Raft is a South Carolina-based company dedicated to serving up sweet, whimsical confections that take on the appearance of savory meals. Birthed by renowned pastry chef Cynthia Wong, Life Raft went from local food truck status to nationwide recognition in 2020 when the popularized "Not Fried Chicken" garnered a viral following on social media platforms.

If this signature treat has piqued your curiosity, Life Raft's "not fried chicken" is made by covering chocolate cookie "bones" with waffle-flavored ice cream to match the shape of chicken drumsticks. The creamy frozen wings are then coated in white chocolate to maintain their structure and covered in crushed cornflakes to take on the appearance of real fried chicken. Beyond this dessert's intricate production, what does "Not Fried Chicken" taste like, and is this confection worth all the buzzworthy hype?