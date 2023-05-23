Van Leeuwen Has Recalled Over 4000 Pints Of Ice Cream Due To Undeclared Walnuts

Van Leeuwen, the Brooklyn-based ice cream company known for its ranch-flavored ice cream and other unusual collaborations, has issued a voluntary recall on its Brown Sugar Chunk ice cream. More than 4,000 pints of the French-style ice cream flavor, which is dotted with cookie dough and brownie pieces, may contain undeclared walnuts, a common allergen that can cause serious reactions in those with an intolerance, including swelling of the throat and mouth, rash, and even death.

The affected batch, which comes in a reddish-brown 14-ounce package with black lettering, features lot number 23P102 and a Best By date of April 12, 2025 on the bottom. The issue was brought to the company's attention by a customer, leading to the removal of the pints from nationwide retailers, according to a May 22 company statement. Customers who have purchased the product and are allergic to walnuts can return their pint(s) to the place of purchase for a full refund. The cause of the error is currently being investigated.