Van Leeuwen Has Recalled Over 4000 Pints Of Ice Cream Due To Undeclared Walnuts
Van Leeuwen, the Brooklyn-based ice cream company known for its ranch-flavored ice cream and other unusual collaborations, has issued a voluntary recall on its Brown Sugar Chunk ice cream. More than 4,000 pints of the French-style ice cream flavor, which is dotted with cookie dough and brownie pieces, may contain undeclared walnuts, a common allergen that can cause serious reactions in those with an intolerance, including swelling of the throat and mouth, rash, and even death.
The affected batch, which comes in a reddish-brown 14-ounce package with black lettering, features lot number 23P102 and a Best By date of April 12, 2025 on the bottom. The issue was brought to the company's attention by a customer, leading to the removal of the pints from nationwide retailers, according to a May 22 company statement. Customers who have purchased the product and are allergic to walnuts can return their pint(s) to the place of purchase for a full refund. The cause of the error is currently being investigated.
It's nut the first time
As serious as undeclared allergens are, they're an extremely common cause of food product recalls. In fact, this isn't the first time Van Leeuwen has had to wipe a product from store shelves on account of tree nuts. In May of 2022, the company recalled 2,185 pints of its non-dairy Oat Milk Brown Sugar Chunk frozen dessert after a customer complained that their pint contained cashews and pistachios, which were not listed on the package.
Van Leeuwen is by no means an outlier when it comes to these types of slip-ups. According to the USDA, tree nuts are among the most common types of undeclared allergens in U.S. food products, sharing equal billing with shellfish, wheat, eggs, peanuts, milk, and soybeans. Together, those allergens account for 90% of all food allergies. While it's not always the case, cross-contamination often occurs in products that are processed in facilities that use tree nuts.