The Colorful Fruit You Need To Add To Your 4th Of July Charcuterie Board

Independence Day will be here before you know it, which means now is the time to begin planning your party menu. While burgers and hot dogs are standard at July 4th barbecues, creating a festive charcuterie board is another fun food option to consider. Organizing your ingredients to ensure a well-designed charcuterie board is a great start, but why not also use ingredients that best exemplify the holiday?

The easiest route is to use red, white, and blue foods, such as strawberries, white cheeses, and blueberries. There's also a fruit that features two colors of the holiday in one package: berry figs. There are many types of figs, and the purple berry cultivar sports a cool purple hue (a shade that's pretty close to blue) on the outside, while the inside is a vibrant reddish color. Their patriotic hue makes them great for July 4th, while their sweet, strawberry-like flavor profile can beautifully complement cheeses, cured meats, and more.

We have other ideas for charcuterie staples that both look on-theme and pair deliciously with fresh figs. You'll wind up with a sophisticated snack board of convenient finger foods, similar to a veggie platter or chips and dip, but a lot more special.