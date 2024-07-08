When Aging A Brisket At Home, Don't Make This Mistake With Your Fridge

While there's a ton of options for exactly what you decide to smoke, it's brisket that presents the ultimate challenge to pitmasters of all levels. Why? It tends to be a large cut from muscles that work hard during the cow's life, and that means that it can very easily get tough. Aging your meatbefore smoking it is one way to help make sure that the long hours required to smoke a brisket aren't going to go waste, and the final product is tender.

Just how long should you age a brisket? That's a complicated question with a lot of different answers, but generally, it's recommended that brisket is allowed to age for somewhere between 21 and 45 days. Some sources will recommend letting it go for as long as 60 days, but add that if you go beyond that, you're risking letting it go too far and developing spoilage that will ruin the meat more than toughness can. While there is some wiggle room in deciding the duration, it's important to note exactly when the aging process starts — especially if you're aiming for the upper end of the scale.

Don't make the mistake of aging from the day you put the brisket in your fridge, as the process starts from the day it was packed. When you're marking your calendar to keep track of the days — and you are marking your calendar, right? — it's crucial that you use the packing date.