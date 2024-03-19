We Tasted And Ranked Every Item On Taco Bell's New Cantina Chicken Menu

During Taco Bell's boisterous Live Más Live, many of 2024's menu items were revealed and served up for the first time to the salivating public. Taco Bell's new desserts have opened eyes, and the Cheesy Chicken Crispanada was an immediate "Yes!" Making less noise but hoping to make a name for itself is the new Cantina Chicken Menu, featuring five items: the Cantina Chicken Bowl, Chicken Burrito, Chicken Crispy Taco, Chicken Soft Taco, and Chicken Quesadilla. That's a lot of chicken, so what's all this clucked up to be about?

In a press release, Taco Bell's Global Chief Food Innovation Officer Liz Matthews said, "This Cantina Chicken menu has been a labor of love and we've worked tirelessly to ensure we landed on the best slow-roasted chicken recipe and selected the finest supporting ingredients to maximize craveability." She added. "We knew our fans wanted more chicken, and we also knew that we could elevate chicken with unexpected ingredients like purple cabbage and Avocado Verde Salsa."

With these five new Cantina items, has Taco Bell taken chicken to new heights, or do they need to be knocked down a few pegs? Like any proud Taco Bell Rewards member, I took advantage of the early access perk and assessed which was the best of the best, and which ones should perhaps take a rest. This chew-and-review ranking of Taco Bell's new Cantina Chicken Menu is based on taste, texture, and overall lovability — you can read more about how I decided the ranking at the end of the article.