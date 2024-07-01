This Boar's Head Deli Meat Is By Far The Best You Can Buy
When you're in the mood to make sandwich recipes worthy of the dinner table, cold cuts from a reliable brand are essential. Out of all the deli meat and cheese companies that exist across the U.S., Boar's Head proves to be one of the most popular due to its extensive range of products and use of choice ingredients.
The company was founded in the early 1900s by a man and his family who were dedicated to sourcing better-quality ham. Fast forward to 2024 and you can now find Boar's Head meats, cheeses, and dips in local delicatessens, restaurants, and major grocery stores throughout the country. While this Brooklyn-based business has since developed several varieties of deli meat over the years if you're looking to purchase a tried and true favorite, look no further than Boar's Head Maple Glazed Honey Coat Ham.
Since the brand grew from one man's desire for better-tasting pork, choosing a fan favorite such as the maple honey variety seems like a safe and reliable bet. Not only are Boar's Head hams made of lean, whole-muscle pork but the company's maple honey version is crafted with 100% pure maple syrup and golden honey. But there's more than one reason why this sweet and salty deli meat has won the hearts and stomachs of so many Americans.
What makes Boar's Head better than other varieties?
Who doesn't love a tasty deli-style ham that can be stacked in sandwiches, served on charcuterie boards, or eaten alone as a quick and flavorful snack? Boar's Head Maple Glazed Honey Coat Ham proves to be a popular choice for many foodies due to its versatility and mouthwatering taste. One fan on Instagram wrote, "BOARS HEAD IS THE GOAT #compromise elsewhere." Others commented on Facebook that it was their favorite deli meat from the brand and another said, "I tried it and it is delicious."
Even young picky eaters have a hankering for this specific variety. The mild hints of maple and honey balance the saltiness of traditional deli ham, making this meat a veritable snack of choice. However, when looking specifically at how healthy Boar's Head ham is, this deli meat does have more sugar than other varieties. Though, that's part of what makes it so tasty.
Boar's Head Maple Glazed Honey Coat Ham can be found at deli counters in major supermarkets in America such as Kroger, Target, ShopRite, and Publix. If you're looking for a pre-packaged version, the company also makes varieties that can be procured from both the deli counter and the specialty foods section at your nearest major supermarket.
Boar's Head makes more than one variety of sweet and salty ham
All in all, the Boar's Head brand offers 36 varieties of ham. However, there are only a select number of sweet kinds. If you're looking for a more subtle flavor, you can find 8-ounce packages of Boar's Head Uncured Honey Ham at many prime supermarkets. As opposed to the maple honey ham outlined above, this variety includes orange blossom honey and has a mild citrus taste.
If you don't need ready-made portions and are open to trying more whole versions of deli ham, Boar's Head Brown Sugar & Spice Delight Off the Bone Ham is a newer type worth trying. When it comes to the ultimate ranking of Boar's Head deli meats, Daily Meal concluded this brown sugar-infused variety deserves the top spot. Instead of giving off a simple sweetness, this specialized ham is peppered with cinnamon spice. It also includes applewood chips in the slow-roasting process, giving this kind a more complex flavor. On the whole, bone-in hams, compared to those without the bone, are notorious for keeping meat moist and flavorful.
Your sweeter pork choices don't stop there. Among the 36 varieties of ham Boar's Head has to offer, keep your options open to include Boar's Head Maple Glazed Roast Pork Loin and the brand's classic Virginia ham which is slow-cooked with sherry wine and a touch of sugar. Whichever version you choose, you really can't go wrong when it comes to this brand.