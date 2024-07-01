This Boar's Head Deli Meat Is By Far The Best You Can Buy

When you're in the mood to make sandwich recipes worthy of the dinner table, cold cuts from a reliable brand are essential. Out of all the deli meat and cheese companies that exist across the U.S., Boar's Head proves to be one of the most popular due to its extensive range of products and use of choice ingredients.

The company was founded in the early 1900s by a man and his family who were dedicated to sourcing better-quality ham. Fast forward to 2024 and you can now find Boar's Head meats, cheeses, and dips in local delicatessens, restaurants, and major grocery stores throughout the country. While this Brooklyn-based business has since developed several varieties of deli meat over the years if you're looking to purchase a tried and true favorite, look no further than Boar's Head Maple Glazed Honey Coat Ham.

Since the brand grew from one man's desire for better-tasting pork, choosing a fan favorite such as the maple honey variety seems like a safe and reliable bet. Not only are Boar's Head hams made of lean, whole-muscle pork but the company's maple honey version is crafted with 100% pure maple syrup and golden honey. But there's more than one reason why this sweet and salty deli meat has won the hearts and stomachs of so many Americans.