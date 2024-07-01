The Iconic Ice Cream Brand With A Disappointing Ingredient List

When it comes to ice cream, there are some big names everyone will recognize: Ben & Jerry's, Häagen-Dazs, Breyer's, just to name a few. But there's one that's been synonymous with ice cream shops for decades, a brand that first became famous for its 31 flavors, one for each day of the month: Baskin-Robbins, the company that appeals to childhood nostalgia. It was the first big brand to expand past just a few flavor options, even if some of those eccentric Baskin-Robbins flavors never made it to store shelves.

Unfortunately, when you look at the ingredient list today, the findings can be less than ideal. Ice cream brands vary in ingredient quality, but Baskin-Robbins is on the lower end of that spectrum. Like many other brands, Baskin-Robbins makes use of food colorings like Blue 1, but it's more than just dyes — the company also utilizes various different gums, high fructose corn syrup, vegetable oils, and other undesirable ingredients.