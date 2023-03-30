Baskin Robbins Appeals To Childhood Nostalgia With Its Latest Ice Cream Flavor

Each month, Baskin Robbins releases a new ice cream flavor, only available for a limited time. According to the company's website, it has created more than 1,400 flavors over the years. The ice cream chain has just announced that its April Flavor of the Month will taste like a childhood favorite food: the peanut butter and jelly sandwich, according to an emailed press release from the company.

Baskin Robbins' new PB 'n J ice cream flavor begins with a brown butter-flavored ice cream base. Rather than an overwhelming peanut butter flavor, browned butter typically tastes a little more subtly nutty, allowing the complementary fruity flavors to shine through. A grape jelly swirl is added throughout the ice cream for an extra sweet flavor.

Nostalgic flavors have been a driving force behind food trends, reports Lions Deal, and Baskin Robbins may hope to appeal to anyone who still feels like a kid at heart. This sweet flavor will be available to taste test throughout the month of April.