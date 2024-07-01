The Ingredient Tips To Keep In Mind For The Best Homemade Fried Rice Ever

If you're a fan of Chinese takeout, you probably won't be surprised to hear that one of the most popular menu items is fried rice. It's a filling and hearty meal, bulked up with veggies, and sometimes meat or seafood, with a rich, salty flavor. However, sometimes you have the ingredients on hand to whip up a tasty fried rice recipe at home without too much hassle.

Jon Kung, food influencer and author of "Kung Food: Chinese American Recipes from a Third Culture Kitchen", spoke with Daily Meal and provided some exclusive insights into how to make great fried rice at home. For starters, he explains that you want rice that doesn't have too much moisture: "Dry that rice out," he says. This is why so many people swear by using day-old rice as a way to get a restaurant-quality fried rice dish. Doing so prevents clumping and sogginess, giving you that satisfying, crispy texture when you re-cook it. If you don't have day-old on hand, Kung recommends drying out freshly cooked rice on a baking sheet.

Kung also notes the way you put your fried rice together is important: "As a safety precaution for home cooking I always recommend cooking your meats first and then setting them aside before adding them in after the rice." He says how you cook your veggies depends on what kind you're using.