Here's Why You Always See Ketchup On Top Of Meatloaf

Meatloaf is one of those dishes that forms a bedrock part of the American cooking legacy, and of course it just wouldn't be a classic beef meatloaf without a glaze of ketchup over the top. Wait, though ... why does meatloaf always come with ketchup? It's such a basic thing that we don't even think to question why we do it or where it came from — it's just traditional, like tomato soup with grilled cheese. But how did the meatloaf-ketchup combo even get started?

It turns out that while we don't know with absolute certainty, we can hazard some pretty good guesses. Specifically, it seems like ketchup was added to meatloaf as a result of the Great Depression, as a way to add both moisture and flavor to meat at a time when customers were concerned with cost efficiency above all. The flavors present in ketchup naturally balanced what meatloaf was already bringing to the table, making it the logical choice among condiments at the time. Eventually, the trend became so ubiquitous that nobody could imagine meatloaf without ketchup.