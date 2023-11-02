For The Best Meatloaf Topping, Think Beyond Ketchup

Meatloaf isn't just a classic American dish — other than maybe burgers, it's arguably the single most emblematic American dish. What's not to love? It's easy to make; just pop it in the oven and let it go. A giant honk of ground meat (beef most commonly, but you can use any ground meat), eggs, bread crumbs, and seasonings covered in some sort of glaze sure sounds American. And if you're dealing with a classic meatloaf, that glaze is probably ketchup.

Why, though? Why limit yourself just to ketchup as an option? There are all sorts of things you can use as a meatloaf glaze that can give it a much richer depth of flavor than plain old ketchup. Ketchup feels like a very 1950s option before home cooks realized you could do actual interesting things with sauces. And, oh boy, there are a lot of options out there.