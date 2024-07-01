Aldi's L'Oven Hawaiian Rolls Are Unexpectedly Bad

Thanks to its wide selection of private label items, Aldi offers budget-minded shoppers quality products for a lot less than they'd pay for name brands. This strategy has proven to be quite successful over the years, as many Aldi devotees can't get enough of the chain's exclusive products, which include grocery staples, snacks, attire, and more. However, not every single Aldi exclusive is a bona fide hit, as Daily Meal discovered.

In the ultimate ranking of store-bought dinner rolls, Aldi's L'Oven Fresh Hawaiian Sweet Rolls came in second to last, just after Walmart's dismal Hawaiian Enriched Dinner Rolls. While the Aldi website claimed the L'Oven Fresh rolls are ideal for holidays or just because, our reviewer found that the product was pretty dull in both flavor and texture. They certainly pale in comparison to Daily Meal's number two selection, King's Hawaiian Original Sweet Rolls, which is where Aldi derived inspiration for its own version of sweet dinner rolls. However, direct comparisons show that no one can unseat the King when it comes to satisfying baked goods.