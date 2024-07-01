Aldi's L'Oven Hawaiian Rolls Are Unexpectedly Bad
Thanks to its wide selection of private label items, Aldi offers budget-minded shoppers quality products for a lot less than they'd pay for name brands. This strategy has proven to be quite successful over the years, as many Aldi devotees can't get enough of the chain's exclusive products, which include grocery staples, snacks, attire, and more. However, not every single Aldi exclusive is a bona fide hit, as Daily Meal discovered.
In the ultimate ranking of store-bought dinner rolls, Aldi's L'Oven Fresh Hawaiian Sweet Rolls came in second to last, just after Walmart's dismal Hawaiian Enriched Dinner Rolls. While the Aldi website claimed the L'Oven Fresh rolls are ideal for holidays or just because, our reviewer found that the product was pretty dull in both flavor and texture. They certainly pale in comparison to Daily Meal's number two selection, King's Hawaiian Original Sweet Rolls, which is where Aldi derived inspiration for its own version of sweet dinner rolls. However, direct comparisons show that no one can unseat the King when it comes to satisfying baked goods.
Aldi's lackluster rolls land the chain in hot water
In business since the '50s, King's Hawaiian has evolved into an iconic baking company that is best known for its sweet rolls, which actually made their grand debut in 1983 (and here are some other fun facts about King's Hawaiian dinner rolls). Along with their amazing flavor, King's Hawaiian sweet rolls also come in an unmistakable orange package, which features a clear window to show off all the deliciousness that awaits.
As reported by Food Business News, King's Hawaiian took issue with Aldi's previous packaging design used in conjunction with its dinner rolls. In addition to the color scheme (as both packages were orange), King's found fault with the presence of a similar clear window, as well as the font type and size displayed on the packaging. King's Hawaiian stated that these similarities could possibly confuse consumers, and the lawsuit filed by the company concluded with an undisclosed settlement. Additionally, Aldi has since changed the packaging of its Hawaiian dinner rolls to a pastel shade of blue. If you've ever wondered how Aldi gets away with so many copycat products, it's clear that the chain isn't always successful in its mimicry.
How to handle the disappointment of Aldi's Hawaiian rolls
In the event this message reached you too late and you already have a package of Aldi's offending Hawaiian rolls in your pantry, have no fear. Aldi fans shouldn't be so quick to swear off lackluster products, as the chain often tweaks and adjusts product formulas to better meet the expectations of customers. You can also take advantage of Aldi's Twice as Nice Guarantee, which allows shoppers to return products they don't love to receive a refund as well as a replacement item.
If you want to try your best to make L'Oven Fresh sweet rolls work for you, consider combining them with tasty ingredients to create a more enticing flavor. They make the perfect base for fun pizza sliders, which also include flavor boosters like onion powder, fresh garlic, and parsley, as well as pizza sauce, mozzarella, and pepperoni. If you'd rather see the rolls in a sweet recipe, consider using them in bread pudding. Just chop up the rolls into smaller pieces and add a mixture of cream and eggs, as well as flavorings like sugar, cinnamon, and vanilla extract to a baking dish. While L'Oven Fresh Hawaiian rolls may not be the most exciting thing to come from Aldi, these tips can rescue you from bakery blandness.