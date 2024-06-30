The Boar's Head Deli Meat You'll Never Catch Us Buying

When it comes to tasty deli meats, turkey is the perfect go-to option to keep in your fridge. However, certain types of deli meats may not be the best choice due to the high concentration of sodium found in many brands. One brand of lunch meat aims to solve this problem by offering a more wholesome turkey selection, but customers could be sacrificing quality for nutrition if they opt for this product.

According to Daily Meal's ultimate ranking of Boar's Head deli meats, the brand's no-salt-added turkey breast is best left on store shelves when you have a hankering for a towering turkey sandwich. Coming in dead last at number 34, this turkey loses marks both for its lack of flavor, as well as its dry texture. According to the Boar's Head website, the product is intended to mimic "the traditional taste of a Thanksgiving turkey," but unfortunately falls short of these lofty expectations.