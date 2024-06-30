The Boar's Head Deli Meat You'll Never Catch Us Buying
When it comes to tasty deli meats, turkey is the perfect go-to option to keep in your fridge. However, certain types of deli meats may not be the best choice due to the high concentration of sodium found in many brands. One brand of lunch meat aims to solve this problem by offering a more wholesome turkey selection, but customers could be sacrificing quality for nutrition if they opt for this product.
According to Daily Meal's ultimate ranking of Boar's Head deli meats, the brand's no-salt-added turkey breast is best left on store shelves when you have a hankering for a towering turkey sandwich. Coming in dead last at number 34, this turkey loses marks both for its lack of flavor, as well as its dry texture. According to the Boar's Head website, the product is intended to mimic "the traditional taste of a Thanksgiving turkey," but unfortunately falls short of these lofty expectations.
Why high sodium in lunch meat can be problematic
Boar's Head has been manufacturing deli meats since 1905, and the brand has established a reputation for quality since that time. The brand offers a variety of meats, including ham, chicken, bacon, and turkey, as well as hummus, specialty cheese, and other products. While most of the brand's lunch meats are undeniably tasty, many Boar's Head products contain high sodium, much like many other types of lunch meat. That's because sodium helps preserve deli meats to extend their shelf life (and for those who are curious, there's a difference between salt and sodium).
As explained by the American Heart Association, overconsumption of sodium can lead to significant health effects like kidney problems, high blood pressure, stroke, and even heart failure. And consider that the average daily sodium intake for Americans is 3,400 milligrams, which is 1,900 milligrams greater than the recommended amount. Based on these figures, it makes sense that consumers would look for low and no-salt versions of their favorite Boar's Head products, even if those products don't offer much when it comes to taste and texture.
How to jazz up lackluster deli turkey
If you find yourself with Boar's Head's no-salt-added turkey and want to improve the flavor of the deli meat, certain seasonings can greatly enhance the experience. Salt alternatives like garlic powder, thyme, cumin, and many others add flavor to foods without impacting the health and wellness of the preparation. If you want to add some heat to the deli meat, cayenne pepper (which is not the same as chili powder), is an excellent selection.
As for the dry texture issues plaguing Boar's Head's no-salt turkey, there are some great suggestions on Reddit you can employ to improve most low and no-salt-added deli meat. One person recommended incorporating an oil-based condiment, such as mayonnaise, to add some much-needed moisture to the meat. Another suggestion involved adding some slices of turkey to a grilled cheese sandwich prior to frying, which can boost both flavor and texture. While the Boar's Head brand is known for its quality, the no-salt-added turkey is likely to leave you feeling a bit let down.