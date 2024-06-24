These Are Some Of The Least Nutritious Canned Beans You Can Buy

Canned beans offer a convenient option when it comes to a fulfilling dinnertime side dish. And while lots of varieties have much to offer in terms of nutrition, there's one particular type of bean that is a bit lacking when it comes to nutrients. Ranking number one in Daily Meal's list of the unhealthiest canned beans you'll find at the store, baked beans are a less nutritious selection compared to other types of canned beans you can buy.

While ingredients vary from brand to brand, many types of canned baked beans contain large portions of sugar and salt, which can be problematic for some people. For example, the sodium in Bush's Baked Beans equals 25% of a person's daily allowance based on a 2,000-calorie per day diet. As for sugar, these baked beans contain 11 grams of added sugar, which makes up 22% of a person's daily recommended intake. On the other hand, canned baked beans usually use navy beans, which offer essential nutrients like protein, as well as vitamins, minerals, and fiber. Unfortunately, this healthy component is somewhat diminished by other ingredients.