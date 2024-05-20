8 Of The Unhealthiest Canned Beans You'll Find At The Store

‌In their most basic form, beans are undeniably healthy. These magic little ingredients are packed with fiber, protein, and important vitamins and minerals, like iron and folate. Because beans can take a while to prepare, though, folks often resort to canned beans to get their legume fix — and that's where the trouble starts. Even the most basic canned beans can be surprisingly unhealthy and contain additives that you'd rather not be consuming. Salt is one of the main culprits here: Added as a preservative and for flavor, it serves a vital function in keeping your beans tasty and shelf-stable, but it can also spike your sodium intake to worrying levels.

This isn't just a problem with regular canned beans, either. More flavorful canned beans, like refried beans, baked beans, and three-bean salad, can also be packed with ingredients like salt, sugar, high fructose corn syrup, and curious preservatives that have worrying health implications. It's the salt we're really concerned about, though. In this article, we're taking a closer look at the sodium content of various types of canned beans to determine whether they're unhealthy or not. We're also taking into account other nutritional factors like fat, sugar, and additional ingredients.