You Can Thank The Midwest For The Blue Cheese Stuffed Olive In Your Martini

Blue cheese stuffed olives are savory, creamy, and tangy, but add them to a classic martini and the intense floral notes of your gin take centerstage. Their salty nature also helps round out the flavor of the vermouth needed for this cocktail, making for a strong but well-balanced drinking experience. While adding olives to martinis started trending in the 1880s, the origin story of the addition of green olives stuffed with the veiny, soft, blue cheese didn't become part of the gin martini lore until 1989 and it was a big Midwestern city that got it started.

As the tale goes, per Punch, Club Lucky, a restaurant in Chicago, Illinois began serving them right before the decade crossed over to the '90s. The eatery would stuff the olives onsite and use them as a garnish for these sophisticated drinks. The concept spread to a steakhouse in Wisconsin and soon caught fire with blue cheese stuffed olives becoming a fixture in martinis at bars just about everywhere.