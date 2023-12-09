Is There A Right Type Of Olive To Put In Your Martini?

There isn't any singular correct option to put in your martini. The first thing you need to consider when crafting your cocktail and determining which will work best, as you might imagine, is what your principal spirit will be. You need to consider whether another flavor will be added or if the olive alone will bring the brine to your martini.

If you opt for gin, which was the original alcohol used in making a martini, you'll want to find an olive pairing that is relatively neutral in taste so that the herbaceous nature of gin can be better showcased. Alternatively, if you used vodka, a much less flavorful spirit, you'll want to use a heavily herbed olive or even one brined in a citrus solution.

Once you've chosen which spirit you will use in your cocktail, you need to decide whether or not you'll include a measure of brine in your drink, making it a dirty martini. If you choose to create a dirty martini, it's suggested that you stick to simple olives, as an olive with a herb or citrus-infused brine will detract from the flavor of your cocktail.