The Expert-Approved Cheese To Nibble With Your Next Gin Martini

If you love the sharp and smooth sip of a cold gin martini, you'll want an equally bold and botanical cheese to pair with it. Take it from Matthew Rose, American Cheese Society certified cheese professional and partner at Fairfield Cheese: Pair your gin martini with cheese that has some creaminess and an intense, robust flavor. "Blue cheeses tend to be on the creamier side, but also have a more porous texture that really encourages the intermingling between cheese and beverage," Rose told Daily Meal in an exclusive Q&A. These qualities offer a contrasting mouthfeel to the sharp gin martini while bursting through the gin's botanical flavors. According to Rose, no cheese is more up to this task than the king of blue cheeses: Roquefort.

"I love a classic dry gin martini especially paired with Roquefort, there's a reason those blue cheese stuffed olives work so well in your martini!" Rose remarked. Rose specifies a dry gin martini here, given that a high-quality dry gin can evoke all the powerful botanical flavor you need, along with just a hint of dry vermouth as well. Some may even argue that the best martini recipe is mostly gin with hardly any vermouth at all. Just as a briny, salty blue cheese stuffed olive is the perfect garnish for a gin martini, a bite of Roquefort cheese is robust enough to pair with the gin martini on its own.