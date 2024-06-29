Smoke That Lobster And Become The Star Of Your Next Cookout

A backyard barbecue is a fine tradition, the highlight of summer gatherings everywhere. There are all sorts of things to know about grilling and smoking, from the trick to use if your charcoal won't stay lit to how often you should be cleaning your grill. But while steaks, brisket, mushrooms, shrimp, and chicken may be classic meats to throw on a grill or in a smoker, sometimes you just want to try something new, something unexpected. And what could be more unexpected than smoking a lobster? It might seem strange, as the most classic way to cook a lobster is to steam or boil it. Maybe you've heard of butter-poached lobster, but smoking it is just as great.

Your first test here is picking a lobster. While frozen lobster is perfectly acceptable if you're just smoking the tails, if you're making a whole lobster, you definitely want a live one. And you might think bigger is better — but that's where you're wrong. It's true that larger lobsters have more meat and can look more impressive to your guests, but if you're going for quality over visual appeal, you actually want a smaller one. Larger lobsters tend to be older, and older lobsters have tougher meat with a more fishy taste. Younger lobster, meanwhile, is not only generally more tender but sweeter. You also want to go for the more active lobsters in the tank and avoid any with a particularly bad smell.