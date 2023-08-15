How Often Should You Be Cleaning Your Grill?

As far as the best ways to clean a grill, there are a lot of options, and searching for how to do it online can lead to conflicting information, but it's simpler than you might think. Using the grill's natural heat to burn off any parts that can be will jumpstart the process, and from there, that brush is your friend.

From there, you shouldn't be using heavy cleaning chemicals on the grill's interior (and especially not on the grates themselves): the really heavy-duty stuff can cling to the grill in particulate form, and nobody wants a bleach-flavored ribeye steak. Instead, you can use water, kitchen soap, and a combination of either baking soda and vinegar or lemon juice and dish detergent. A mixture of water and kitchen soap applied with the wire brush will take care of most of the caked-on mess. The more stubborn stuff is why you brought the baking soda and vinegar: a thick goop made from the other combination will get that right off once it sets. The rest of the grill can be cleaned the same way (just make sure to dump out the charcoal briquettes if you have them).

Everybody wants to have a fun and safe grilling experience, and cleaning your grill regularly will do more than anything to get you there. Sure, it's a bit of a pain, but the result is worth it.