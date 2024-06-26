Does Costco Actually Offer A Chicken Bake Pizza?

The best kind of shopping trip is the kind with food at the end — an experience that Costco promises members every time without having to travel beyond the warehouse doors. Costco food courts are arguably just as beloved by members as the retailer's grocery offerings. It has become so popular, in fact, that Costco recently had to crack down on non-members eating at the food court. With high quality menu items like the Kirkland signature hot dog and drink combo for $1.50 and an entire pizza for $10, it's no secret why the Costco food court is so enticing. Like many other fan favorite eateries, rumors of secret menu items have begun to swirl.

Recently, one creator's TikTok went viral after showing off an alleged "Chicken Bake Pizza," which they claim can be purchased by providing the code 69247 to food court employees. The chicken and cheese covered pizza looks extremely appetizing, and we would definitely be up for trying a pizza version of Costco's chicken bake (especially if we only had to pay $10 for a whole pie). However, after a bit of research, it seems as though the secret menu item this TikTok shows off is likely a hoax.