Does Costco Actually Offer A Chicken Bake Pizza?
The best kind of shopping trip is the kind with food at the end — an experience that Costco promises members every time without having to travel beyond the warehouse doors. Costco food courts are arguably just as beloved by members as the retailer's grocery offerings. It has become so popular, in fact, that Costco recently had to crack down on non-members eating at the food court. With high quality menu items like the Kirkland signature hot dog and drink combo for $1.50 and an entire pizza for $10, it's no secret why the Costco food court is so enticing. Like many other fan favorite eateries, rumors of secret menu items have begun to swirl.
Recently, one creator's TikTok went viral after showing off an alleged "Chicken Bake Pizza," which they claim can be purchased by providing the code 69247 to food court employees. The chicken and cheese covered pizza looks extremely appetizing, and we would definitely be up for trying a pizza version of Costco's chicken bake (especially if we only had to pay $10 for a whole pie). However, after a bit of research, it seems as though the secret menu item this TikTok shows off is likely a hoax.
The alleged Chicken Bake Pizza menu hack has grown rather controversial online
The chicken bake has been a mainstay on Costco food court menus in the United States for years. The breaded pocket full of warm chicken, bacon, cheese, and caesar dressing was briefly discontinued during the COVID-19 pandemic, but was quickly ushered back onto menus — although chicken bake fans have concerns over a decline in quality since its return. Regardless of your chicken bake take, the rumor of a chicken bake pizza came as a surprise to Costco members and employees.
@therussianonig
Costco Hidden Menu 🤫 #costco #pizza #69247 #chickenbake #chickenpizza #secretmenu
According to the TikTok video, "[food court employees] are gonna deny it when you call it in, but you gotta give them the code." It's safe to say that users were extremely skeptical. Costco employees spoke up in the comments and shared that this is not a thing. Other users pointed out the possible joke that the code "69247" implies. One commenter put it simply, "We all know that code is not for costco lol let alone for chicken bake pizza." Other than this TikTok, no one has been able to provide evidence of a chicken bake pizza obtained from a Costco food court, and Costco has made no official comment confirming this alleged secret menu item. While this pizza may be fictional, it sure does sound good.
Costco's secret menu items require a lot more assembly from customers
The rumor of a chicken bake pizza was suspicious from the start since Costco doesn't make a habit of offering off-menu items. While food retailers like Starbucks, McDonald's, and In-N-Out have a reputation for their wide range of secret menu items, a majority of the Costco food court hacks that members try require assembly outside of the food court kitchens.
While Costco employees aren't likely to assist in assembling food court hacks, that hasn't stopped innovative members from discovering food pairings that elevate the food court experience. Most members have heard about the "Forbidden Glizzy" that consists of a chicken bake with a hot dog shoved inside of it. To achieve this elevated chicken bake, you will need to order both a hot dog and chicken bake separately and construct the combination yourself. Other members have replaced the hot dog buns with a slice of pizza wrapped around the hot dog. You can also enjoy a root beer float at the Costco food court if you order a cup of vanilla ice cream and add in some Mug Root Beer at the soft drink machine. Unfortunately, it may be slightly more difficult to create a chicken bake pizza the same way members craft other food court hacks, and no evidence has popped up that employees will accept this secret order.