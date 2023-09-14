It's Easier Than You'd Think To Hack A Root Beer Float At The Costco Food Court

If you enjoy the winning combination of bubbly root beer and vanilla ice cream, Costco might just have you covered. Per a Reddit thread, it's possible to create your own root beer float in the Costco food court, which is best known for serving up tasty pizza and hot dogs. According to one commenter, ordering vanilla soft serve in a cup and combining it with root beer allows you to enjoy a quick and convenient dessert beverage during (or after) your shopping excursion.

Redditors are downright wowed by the suggestion, with one stating, "This!!! Yes thank you!" Another person claimed they used to use a similar hack at their local convenience store. However, some commenters stated they were unable to perform the root beer float trick at their closest Costco. As explained by one person, "No root beer at my local Costco, sadly. Great idea otherwise." This begs the question: why is root beer conspicuously absent at some Costco food courts?