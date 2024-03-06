Costco Is Cracking Down On Non-Members Eating At The Food Court

Costco is no stranger to implementing changes, even when it comes with harsh criticism from fans. Costco lovers are particularly sensitive to changes made to the iconic food court. Recently, Costco added a chocolate chip cookie to their food court menu, although rumor has it they may soon be reverting to the fan-favorite churro after an influx of pushback. But some changes made by the company are simply not up for debate. According to Business Insider in 2018, Costco founder Jim Sinegal harshly defended the Kirkland hot dog combo price, which has remained at $1.50 since the food court began back in 1985. Although the price of this iconic combo remains, Costco is now putting its foot down about who has access to its food court offerings.

One user in the r/Costco subreddit shared a photo of Costco's latest policy change, claiming that the food court will only serve guests with a valid membership starting on April 8, 2024. In a discussion about the alleged change on Fox5 News, one reporter asked, "What brand loyalty are you hoping to get [by enforcing this policy]?" Another reporter jokingly called this change, "Fast food discrimination." While we wouldn't go that far, many non-members were very disappointed to hear of Costco's policy change.