What Should The Internal Temperature For Cooked Plant-Based Meat Be?

Food safety is arguably the most important part of cooking. Several food safety mistakes could end up being dangerous, including the improper handling, storage, and preparation of meat. Cooking to a safe internal temperature is necessary to prevent food poisoning, and guidelines — such as making sure poultry hits a temperature of 165 Fahrenheit — are well-known and well-documented. We often hear about tips for cooking traditional meat to the perfect temperature, but what about plant-based meats?

Although it might seem logical that plant-based foods don't come with the same safety concerns as meat sourced from animals, studies suggest that they should be handled with the same precautions. That means taking care to not keep raw, plant-based meats at room temperature, properly thawing in the refrigerator, and hitting a target internal temperature.

Anna Porto-Fett is a microbiologist at the Agricultural Research Service's Eastern Regional Research Center. She explained (via the USDA), "Plants often harbor high levels of foodborne pathogens and, as such, plant-based burgers should be considered and handled just like, for example, raw ground beef." Still, the relatively new emergence of plant-based meats means that guidelines might be a little harder to come by, so let's look at the advice on how to keep safe when cooking up your favorite plant-based burger.