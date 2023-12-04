The Difference Between Marinating Regular Meat Vs Plant-Based

One of the main virtues of plant-based meat products is their similarity to their animal-based counterparts in both texture and flavor. When it comes time to prepare them, however, the two categories can differ quite a bit. Plant-based hamburger patties, for instance, tend to cook one to two minutes faster on each side than beef patties. Another difference has to do with marinades.

While both plant-based and regular meat can benefit greatly from soaking in a bath of liquids and aromatics prior to cooking (Dr. Pepper steak, anyone?), only marinades used for plant-based meat can be reused for up to three days when kept in the fridge. The same can't be said for leftover marinade used to season raw animal meat, which may contain potentially harmful bacteria and must be discarded. For those who hate food waste, the idea of saving extra marinade might be reason enough to pick up some plant-based meat products at the grocery store.