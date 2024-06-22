The One Rule To Live By When Buying Fish To Eat Raw

It doesn't matter how experienced — or inexperienced — someone is in the kitchen, we all know that temperature is important. That ranges from the proper internal temperature for meats like chicken to keeping your refrigerator at the proper temp. Proteins are of the utmost concern, as anyone who's ever had a case of food poisoning can attest. It's completely understandable, then, that even the most adventurous home cook might hesitate to prepare raw fish themselves. Surely, it's not worth the risk ... right?

Eating raw fish at home can be perfectly safe, but it all comes down to the source and the quality. To ensure you get the best fish, you need to find a supplier who specializes in quality fish that you can trust — one who knows how to safely handle and store raw fish.

If that sounds almost too easy, there are some things to keep in mind: Although finding a reputable fishmonger and not cutting corners — or sparing any expense — is technically just one rule, it's a big one that can require quite a bit of research. That initial search will only get you so far, and asking questions, visiting fishmongers in person, knowing what to look for, and spending the extra money to get high-quality fish are necessary to be sure you can enjoy raw fish at home while minimizing the risk of foodborne illness.