What Sushi Beginners Need To Know When It Comes To Choosing The Right Fish

If you can't resist ordering sushi when dining out, you may be interested in preparing it at home on your own. In this case, fish selection is a huge consideration for both food safety and quality. While not all sushi dishes feature raw fish, those that do offer a fresh, ocean-tinged flavor that so many people can't get enough of. To this end, it's not impossible for sushi newbies to make a good fish selection, provided they have the proper guidance.

In search of further insight, Daily Meal turned to Chef James Dumapit for his professional opinion on making the best fresh fish selection when preparing sushi at home. As a partner at New York City's Bar Miller, Dumapit is quite familiar with the importance of choosing quality fish for sushi. His East Village establishment specializes in omakase, during which chefs choose which ingredients and preparations to serve diners based on seasonal availability and other factors. Thanks to his position, Dumapit has a lot of sage advice to offer novice sushi chefs.