The McDonald's Breakfast Hack For A Cheaper Sausage Egg McMuffin

As with most fast-food hacks, your mileage will vary depending on the practices at your local McDonald's. For instance, a side of eggs is not listed on the McDonald's website, so some restaurants may not offer extra eggs as an option. Additionally, some locations may not honor the hack, which means you'll need to pay full price if you're hankering for a sausage egg McMuffin.

In the event a restaurant does allow customers to order eggs on the side, there's no indication of how much it will cost you. Some sources claim that an extra serving of eggs will cost $1, but other sources report prices as high as $1.59 for a side egg. (Neither amount has been verified by McDonald's.) As a result, you may need to test the waters when you order by comparing the costs for a sausage egg McMuffin and a sausage McMuffin with a side of eggs.

You can also save some money on your bill by joining MyMcDonald's rewards, which provides 100 points for every $1 you spend. These points can then be used to snag free items when you earn enough, including a sausage McMuffin with egg.