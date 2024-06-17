Pepsi X Bobby Flay's SMOKED COLAogne Is Perfect For Grilling Season

It's already been a busy summer thanks to the fine folks at Pepsi. In collaboration with Chef Bobby Flay, the two unleashed Peach and not-quite-there Lime flavors of its cola. Now, in the spirit of summer grilling, the next venture isn't something drinkable or even edible – - it's a cologne. This isn't just any old cologne, but a COLAogne called SMOKED, and Pepsi claims that there are notes of smoke, spice, caramel, citrus, and more to be found within the black bottle.

I couldn't resist this odorous task to see what the SMOKED COLAogne was all about. Does this one-of-a-kind fragrance capture the essence of summer grilling, or is it all smoke and no fire? A spray here, and a spray there, and now I'm ready to tell all in my first ever smell & tell for Daily Meal. This smell & tell is based on aroma, originality, overall sense of summer grilling, and sense of humor.

Some recommendations are based on first-hand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.