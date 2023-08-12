Is There Really A Difference Between Hot Dogs And Frankfurters?

We love to joke now about how hot dogs are scraped-up tubes of whatever was left on the meat packing floor, but ironically, the creation of the original frankfurter revolved around the specific meat used in its construction. The Frankfurter wurstchen is a long, thin German pork sausage (not served on a bun, though) dating to the 13th century, and if you look at it, you can see the resemblance. In the 19th century, a butcher brought it to Vienna and changed the name to "frankfurter" since he added beef to the pork mixture. This is also where it picked up the name "wiener" through linguistic drift from "Vienna."

It wasn't until later that it was stuck into a split-top roll, and the modern version of the hot dog was born. The thing is, we don't exactly know when that happened. It might've been in 1900 at a baseball game at the Polo Grounds by concessioner Harry M. Stevens, or it could've been in St. Louis in 1904 at the Louisiana Purchase Exposition, or it could've been much earlier on Coney Island by Charles Feltman. We just don't know for sure.

One thing we do know is that while "frankfurter" has become synonymous with "hot dog" today, it's not technically accurate. Though the hot dog clearly descended from the frankfurter, the Frankfurter wurstchen is a separate dish.