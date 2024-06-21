The Best Dishes To Pair With Rice Pilaf

Rice pilaf is a great go-to side dish when you're looking for a delicious accompaniment to dinner. There are more versions of rice pilaf than you might think, which can make finding the perfect pairing a bit of a challenge. That's why Daily Meal sought the expertise of chef Jenn Segal, who dispenses her impressive culinary wisdom at Once Upon a Chef — Tested & Perfected Recipes. Segal agrees that rice pilaf is a highly versatile dish when it comes to pairings, but there are certain foods that match the preparation beautifully.

According to the chef, rice pilaf is ideal with "grilled or roasted meats like chicken, lamb, or beef because it complements the rich flavors without overpowering them." For those unaware, rice pilaf refers to a specific technique that entails cooking rice with flavorful ingredients like garlic and incorporating the rice with a liquid, such as vegetable stock. There are many variations to this basic recipe, however, which is illustrated by Segal's multi-faceted pairing recommendation. You can even incorporate meat directly into the dish, as in this saffron rice pilaf with lamb meatballs recipe.