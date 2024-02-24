There Are More Versions Of Rice Pilaf Out There In The World Than You Think

There are few dishes around the world with as rich and complicated a history as pilaf. While historians and food archivists hotly debate the region in which pilaf originated, there are two prominent claimants – India and Persia (modern-day Iran). Interestingly, the history of these regions is closely intertwined from the Middle Ages onward because the Mughals from Persia came to rule various parts of India around this time. It is unclear which side influenced the other in creating this rice dish, but both cherish their own version of pilaf (or pulao) as loved dishes in their respective countries.

The essential difference between the Persian and the Indian varieties is that in the former, the rice is cooked in a flavored broth. In the latter, more steps may be added, where the meat and rice are cooked separately and then together. Numerous spices are also included to keep with the preferred flavor profile of this region.

The popularity of this dish soon saw it spread to other parts of the world, such as the Middle East and Africa, where the style of pilaf uses olive oil for cooking and may include sweet additions such as regular and dried fruits.