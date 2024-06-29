The Oven Mistake That's Ruining Your Bakes, According To Paul Hollywood

As a judge on the beloved English reality show, "The Great British Bake Off," it should come as no surprise that celebrity chef Paul Hollywood knows a thing or two about perfecting his bakes. Prior to his tenure as a media personality, Hollywood worked as the head baker at numerous prestigious hotels, including The Dorchester and The Chester Grosvenor. He's gone on to not only become a recognizable personality in the food world, but also pen numerous cookbooks and train other bakers.

His most important piece of advice, which he explained in detail to Rolling Stone, is to make sure you're working with a clean oven. "A lot of people don't service their ovens or deep-clean them," he explained. In order to execute a drool-worthy bake, "You have to have a good oven that's service-regulated," Hollywood claimed. "One of my favorite things is deep-cleaning my oven. I know it's weird," he continued.