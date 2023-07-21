11 Signs You Really Need To Clean Your Oven

Your oven doesn't smoke for absolutely no reason. In fact, there are multiple reasons why it might, like if you use a new oven for the first time or if there's something wrong with a heating element. However, assuming that you've had your oven for a while and it is in good shape mechanically, its lack of cleanliness might be at fault.

There could be tiny burnt bits hiding or greasy remnants from foods with cooking oil or fat. These foods have smoke points when you heat them, which you might notice if you sauté something on high or place your food close to the broiler. But just because the fat splashes onto the oven wall doesn't mean it's suddenly immune to smoking. The longer the grease builds, the more noticeable the smoke is.

Of course, the smell is quite recognizable, so you might notice it when your oven is on preheat before you even open the door. If not, the smoke might escape slowly or quickly rush out when you go to cook something, depending on how heavy it is. Unless a big piece of burnt food is the sole culprit, it is best to turn the oven off and use another cooking method for the day so that the oven can cool and you can clean it properly.