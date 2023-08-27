Relying On Your Oven To Clean Itself Is A Big Mistake

As much as you might wish they would, household chores won't do themselves — not usually, anyway. Unlike most gadgets and appliances in your home, there's a good chance your oven has a self-cleaning feature. Since the first self-cleaning ovens were released in the early 1960s, it's become a near-universal function of both gas and electric ovens. And while the appeal is clear, there are some serious downsides that could come with using your oven's self-cleaning function.

There are two kinds of self-cleaning mechanisms: steam and high heat. Steam-cleaning ovens require you to pour about a cup of distilled water onto the oven's floor, then activate cleaning mode, which heats the oven to around 250 degrees Fahrenheit for somewhere around 30 to 60 minutes, producing steam that helps lift food debris so you can more easily wipe it away afterward. High-heat ovens, on the other hand, rise to a temperature of 800 to 1,000 degrees Fahrenheit — sometimes higher — for a period of four to six hours, effectively burning off any residue inside the oven.

The high-heat function saves you some manual labor, turning debris into ash that can be easily wiped away, whereas steam-cleaning loosens debris but will usually require a good scrub afterward to actually remove it. Unfortunately, though, the extreme heat generated by high-heat self-cleaning ovens can actually result in serious mechanical damage to the oven itself.