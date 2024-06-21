Preheating Your Air Fryer With Parchment Paper Is A Dangerous Mistake

Versatile and convenient, air fryers are a great device for virtually all home chefs. And while these appliances are relatively safe, avoiding certain practices is key for preventing a major kitchen mishap. Many recipes (such as this one for easy air fryer salmon) call for preheating the device prior to cooking, and one might be tempted to place a piece of parchment paper in the basket as the appliance warms up. However, this is a definite no-no, as preheating an air fryer with parchment paper in place is a potential fire hazard.

It has to do with how air fryers function. As you may already know, air fryers don't technically fry food. Instead, these devices use the same process as convection ovens in the sense that they use fans to disperse heat. Without the weight of food to keep the paper in place, it may become dislodged. And should the paper come into contact with the component that generates heat inside the device, a fire could possibly break out.